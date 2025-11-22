Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Takes $31.43 Million Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 491,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,427,000.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 422.9% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 617 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of WDC opened at $139.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.43 and a 200 day moving average of $88.87. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $178.45.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 151,596 shares in the company, valued at $13,687,602.84. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $3,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,265,422.23. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,905 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Digital from $105.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Western Digital to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.