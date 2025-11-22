Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Holdings in NiSource, Inc $NI

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,443,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,393 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $58,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,844,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,439,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,420 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,020,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,997,000 after buying an additional 2,650,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,535,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,923 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,682,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $42.79 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

