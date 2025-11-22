Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 393,287 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $96,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 265.8% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 60.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

