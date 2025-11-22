Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $70,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,227,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,955,086,000 after acquiring an additional 761,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,448,000 after purchasing an additional 633,425 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Analog Devices by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,071,000 after purchasing an additional 880,636 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Zacks Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.42.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $232.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.53. The company has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $719,406.25. Following the sale, the director owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at $32,821,269.91. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,296 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

