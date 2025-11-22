Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $34,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ecolab by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $5,676,256.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,989,868.04. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $267.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.53 and its 200 day moving average is $267.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $286.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.