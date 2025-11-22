Bailard Inc. Acquires 12,536 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $297.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $322.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.20. The company has a market cap of $810.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

