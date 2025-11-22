Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 14,361.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,000 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 110.67%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.