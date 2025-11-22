Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 19,745 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,671 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 7.99%. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

