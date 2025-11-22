Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 9,716 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $153.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $192.67.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

