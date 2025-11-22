Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth $226,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in DexCom by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 189,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 38.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,519,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,924,000 after acquiring an additional 705,289 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.9% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,840. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach bought 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 331,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,256,602.88. This represents a 5.81% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $619,391. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $89.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.62.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

