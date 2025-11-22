Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $900,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 7,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,385.93. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $682,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 209,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,500.80. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 31,972 shares of company stock worth $1,425,479 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Up 4.8%

BWA stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.94%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

