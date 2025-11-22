Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day moving average of $137.82.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 97.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. UBS Group cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

