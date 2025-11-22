Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,205 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,877,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $179.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.73. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $132.93 and a twelve month high of $187.07.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

