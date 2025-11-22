Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,915 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $185.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $192.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
