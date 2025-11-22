Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 261,574 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.54.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $203.78 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $331.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.51 and a 200 day moving average of $167.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

