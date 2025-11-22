Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $326.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $372.78.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

