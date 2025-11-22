Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 51.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.29.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $494.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $419.00 and a 12-month high of $595.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $545.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

