Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF $EWL

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Climber Capital SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Climber Capital SA now owns 61,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

EWL stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

