Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $10.71 Million Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 102.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hershey alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 12.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.1% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.0% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $186.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 81.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hershey from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.56, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,933,079.64. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,640 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.