Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $11.04 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF $VRIG

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,628 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.15 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

