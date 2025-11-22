Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $125,003,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 401.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 201,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,961,000 after acquiring an additional 161,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,204,000 after purchasing an additional 131,056 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 169,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,487,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.22.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 3.9%

KNSL stock opened at $384.73 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $363.14 and a one year high of $531.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $497.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.00 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.