Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $4.81 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,201 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,260,635,000 after acquiring an additional 290,799 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,976,000 after acquiring an additional 641,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,512,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,847,000 after acquiring an additional 471,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total value of $567,709.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,318.64. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672.85. This represents a 71.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,027 shares of company stock valued at $27,818,497. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $163.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.34 and its 200-day moving average is $159.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

