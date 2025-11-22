Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,078 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 362.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.37. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.06.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

