Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.9% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total transaction of $1,380,930.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $7,998,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock worth $9,477,040 over the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.6%

HLI opened at $173.72 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.99 and a 1-year high of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.17.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.The company had revenue of $659.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.