Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $6.75 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,249,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Sierra Legacy Group acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $764,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $309.70 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $293.43 and a twelve month high of $472.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.22 and its 200-day moving average is $366.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

