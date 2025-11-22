Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $6.99 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,512 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,725.84. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.1%

EW opened at $85.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.94 and a twelve month high of $87.21.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

