Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $7.14 Million Stake in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $149.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $106.10 and a 1-year high of $150.25.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

