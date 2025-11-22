Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $9.82 Million Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8,018.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in McKesson by 4,559.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,840,000 after purchasing an additional 418,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in McKesson by 33.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,484 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 92.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 650,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,760,000 after purchasing an additional 312,473 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 68.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 636,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,441,000 after buying an additional 257,670 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,614.64. This trade represents a 50.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $866.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $788.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $734.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $558.13 and a 12-month high of $869.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded McKesson from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $887.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

