Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2,596.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,936 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Garmin by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $192.21 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $169.26 and a 52-week high of $261.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.99. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Garmin

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,668.16. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.