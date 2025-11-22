Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Holdings in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NVR by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 64,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NVR by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in NVR by 217,591.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 50,046 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 9,358.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,277,000 after buying an additional 47,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,694,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Up 3.1%

NVR stock opened at $7,382.18 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,376.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7,630.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7,616.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $130.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total transaction of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,183. This represents a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,952.70. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,366.67.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

