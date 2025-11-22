Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,993 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.44.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $378.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $398.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $300,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,795. The trade was a 45.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This trade represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,820,361. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

