Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,641 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,406 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 249.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,062.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $58.92.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

