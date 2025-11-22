Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 136.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $355.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $453.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4,438.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.41 and a 12 month high of $881.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Rothschild Redb cut shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.23.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,000. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.11, for a total transaction of $3,128,935.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 504,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,883,034.26. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,062,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

