Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 19,577 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1,288.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $504,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,110 shares in the company, valued at $16,663,025.50. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.75, for a total value of $2,000,747.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,849,533.50. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,607 shares of company stock worth $4,919,501. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 2.8%

ResMed stock opened at $250.67 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.92 and a 52-week high of $293.81. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.08.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.45.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

