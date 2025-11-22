Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,740 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 23.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 31,055,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,997 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,523,000. Alfreton Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 381.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after buying an additional 5,544,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,491,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,114,000 after buying an additional 5,103,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE CCCS opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $267.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.01 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider John Page Goodson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $1,438,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 157,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,214.02. This trade represents a 48.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

