Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,823 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,915,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,480,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,479,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,215,000 after buying an additional 900,461 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 548.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 635,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 537,356 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $14,651,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $33.33 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

