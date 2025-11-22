Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 10,135 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $4,966,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $207.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $233.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.36 and a 200 day moving average of $144.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

