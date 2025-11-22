Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 13,353 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 726.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87,524 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. HSBC increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Dbs Bank decreased their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

