Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,599 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,454.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,347.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,259.89. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,471.06.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,455.52, for a total transaction of $2,758,210.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,789.76. This represents a 26.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total transaction of $2,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,375. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,249 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,723. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,406.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

