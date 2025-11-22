Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 28,320 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,320 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.42.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 20.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

