Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 29,648 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,648 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Ferguson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ferguson by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other news, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total value of $710,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,940.67. This represents a 57.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Michael Murphy sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.13, for a total value of $2,060,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 159,931 shares in the company, valued at $37,444,645.03. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ferguson Stock Up 2.0%

Ferguson stock opened at $236.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $256.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FERG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.99 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

