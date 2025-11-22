Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 3,458 Shares of Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ciena were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,088,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 103,199 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 35.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,708,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,286,000 after buying an additional 702,909 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 12.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,655,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,602,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ciena by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,356,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,989,000 after acquiring an additional 80,426 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ciena by 375.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,235,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,499,000 after acquiring an additional 975,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Argus raised their target price on Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ciena from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ciena from $78.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Shares of CIEN opened at $178.11 on Friday. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.10%.The firm had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $631,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,240.01. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $262,943.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,965.34. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 51,935 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,442 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

