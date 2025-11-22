Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 5,237 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $151,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,002,000 after buying an additional 754,796 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,360,000 after buying an additional 425,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,750,157,000 after acquiring an additional 416,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.71. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

