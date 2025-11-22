Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 55,054 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,054 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.48. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $82.55.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.