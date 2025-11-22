Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 5,910 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in IDEX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 163,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

NYSE:IEX opened at $170.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.78. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $237.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%.The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

