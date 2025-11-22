Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 6,818 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 8,352.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,168 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,061,000 after purchasing an additional 724,329 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $63,104,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 113.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 928,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,123,000 after purchasing an additional 492,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,275,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,977,000 after purchasing an additional 470,746 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CF opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.63.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

