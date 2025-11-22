Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 7,123 Shares of On Holding AG $ONON

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ON were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ON by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 35,391 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in ON by 64.8% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ON by 73.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,344,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ON from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ON from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ON from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

ON stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

