Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 9,127 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,173,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,552 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 209.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,209,000 after buying an additional 1,089,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,048,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 54.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,840,000 after buying an additional 443,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 961,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,174,000 after acquiring an additional 54,993 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $173.43 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

