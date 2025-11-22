Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $7.54 Million Position in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in monday.com by 7.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in monday.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in monday.com by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY stock opened at $146.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.42 and its 200-day moving average is $235.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 119.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $342.64.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.26 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNDY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on monday.com from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

