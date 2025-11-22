Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $263.82 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Susquehanna set a $350.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

